Skagit Valley citizens beware. The government is coming for your money. After the election, every government entity and quasi-government entity (school districts, transportation districts, dike districts, etc.) with the power to tax, will be out to refill their coffers.
Accustomed to the largess available to all of them in the pre-COVID-19 economy, they all will be unwilling to cut back programs, staff or staff benefits, and operate within available funds like we as citizens have to do.
They all view us and our property as giant ATM machines, to be tapped for their every wish. Not convinced?
Just look again at that outrageous property tax bill you just paid. Already school districts are asking for levy lid lifts. It is nothing more than legalized extortion and will continue growing until we all say “no more.”
Future ballots will undoubtedly have “give-us-more” issues, the Legislature will think “we can always add a tax for this or that program,” and school districts always have the hat out.
The solution? Just say no. Tell your legislators — new or incumbent — no more taxes and ask them to roll back property taxes.
None of them will stop until we make them, or we all go broke and there is no more money. It’s time for a tax revolt.
L. Richard Bowyer
Mount Vernon
