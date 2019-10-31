I love it when our Washington Democrats do the same things as our president and can’t see themselves in the same way as they see him. Notice the fear tactics with the I-976 commercials. State employees doing anti-I-976 commercials.

As my dad said, “follow the money.“ They are spending a lot of money to scare you into thinking that all projects will be canceled because of car tabs, and that is not so.

When the original car tab initiative was approved, you would have thought that the whole state was financed with it. I did notice a lot more expensive cars on the road after it was passed. I have no numbers on what the increase was, but I am sure that they didn’t add up all the sales tax money they got to offset what they lost.

Just remember what you where promised when you approved the gas tax increase. All of our problems will be fixed.

Marvin Wold

Anacortes

