Although teachers must oftentimes coax their students through the open doors of public education, there is no greater reward than that which is given when students thank their teachers, not only by their immediate efforts in school, but by the later successes within their personal lives and by their contributions to our democratic society.
Our public schools provide our young people with access to a brighter future, which will affect us all. Teachers are our front-line workers who now face more challenges than ever before. I hope that the voters in every community will support their school levies, but especially I hope that the voters in my Concrete community will join me in voting for our levy this February.
Janis D. Schweitzer
Concrete
