My wife, Anne Schwartz, and I live and work in Rockport. We’re grateful to adults who supported the school levies that ensured we got good educations as kids, and we’re proud to “pay it forward.”
For several years I’ve served in the Concrete schools as a substitute teacher, School Board member and regular volunteer. I’ve seen deeply dedicated staff provide the stable, caring, secure place for learning that all of our children need and deserve. Our teachers, administrators, kitchen, maintenance and transportation staff are heroes who ensure kids are learning, feel safe and cared for, and often simply get to eat.
Voting yes for the levy will allow us to continue providing critical learning opportunities for children and make a huge difference for them and our community.
Anne and I have lived our whole adult lives and intend to spend our geriatric years upriver. We know that it’s in our self-interest to support education for children. They are the community leaders of the very near future, and we want them to have the tools to make good decisions for us all.
Please join us in voting yes to continue the Concrete School District (or your local) levy.
Michael Brondi
Rockport
