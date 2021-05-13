Have you ever returned to places where you spent your childhood, anticipating fond memories to be rekindled, only to find devastated areas of weeds, boarded up buildings or dilapidated parking lots?
That's what I see when I look at our public school system today.
I know people don't like to hear of days gone by, but this seasoned old guy thinks it's important to mention.
In the generation past, we kids were taught to respect and look up to the police. They were welcome in our schools, and spoken well of. Kids today are taught to fear them. Our police are being demonized while criminals are being idolized.
Our schools today are becoming breeding grounds of liberal/socialist thoughts. Free expression, especially conservative, is no longer acceptable.
We honored our country, learned about its actual history and esteemed its heroes. Today’s kids are being taught America was never great. Our Founding Founders are profaned. Our history is being erased, making it easier to mold thought. (If you change a nation's past, you change its course).
Education's not pro-America or the "3 R's" anymore. It's the dumbing down of a generation.
Those pushing this are anti-America and anti-capitalism. They're assaulting our schools and insulting our kids’ intelligence. The Constitution isn't revered. Socialism is being exalted.
Former studies are being replaced. Taking their place are the highly deceptive "1619 Project" — a grave distortion of this nation's history; "Critical Race Theory;" and also a disgusting, abnormal form of sex education being forced on our children, etc. This stuff is starting in kindergarten.
Check this for yourself. Today's political left isn't for building up, they're for tearing down. America needs to wake up before our schools, our society and home become utter ruins.
Larry Coggins
Mount Vernon
