On Sunday’s opinion page, Bloomberg columnist David Hopkins tried to explain why American schools are becoming more political. But by suggesting schools have changed in some fundamental way, he set himself an impossible task. Our schools have always been political. It’s in their nature.

Teetering as they do on the cusp of past and future, schools are charged with the conflicting tasks of conveying the established culture to the next generation while simultaneously preparing them for life in the changing world they will inhabit. Playing both the conservative and progressive roles our democracy has assigned them, schools can hardly avoid conflict.

