On Sunday’s opinion page, Bloomberg columnist David Hopkins tried to explain why American schools are becoming more political. But by suggesting schools have changed in some fundamental way, he set himself an impossible task. Our schools have always been political. It’s in their nature.
Teetering as they do on the cusp of past and future, schools are charged with the conflicting tasks of conveying the established culture to the next generation while simultaneously preparing them for life in the changing world they will inhabit. Playing both the conservative and progressive roles our democracy has assigned them, schools can hardly avoid conflict.
Both past and future provide plenty of room for controversy. Just as we argue about the history we should present to the next generation, we contend over how diverse, tolerant and equitable our society should become. It is in schools that our nation works out history’s disagreements and kinks.
Just a few from the last century.
Should schools be sectarian or secular? Should there be prayer in schools? Is teaching evolution sacrilegious or sound science? Does sex ed belong in schools? If so, at what grades and what kind?
Even math has been a hot-button issue. The best way to teach math has been debated from the “math wars” that began post-Sputnik to the present, and arguments over reading pedagogy long ago took on a distinctly political bent. (forbes.com)
Schools and politics have always been tightly linked. Mark Twain explained it this way:
“All schools … have two great functions: to confer, and to conceal valuable knowledge."
Today, it’s the Right’s hysterical urge to conceal, with book banning and whitewashing history, that should worry us.
Remarkably astute, Twain also said he never let his schooling interfere with his education.
Amid the latest school wars, that remains excellent advice.
