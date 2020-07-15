Skagitonians’ rights as citizens with kids in elementary and high school are being usurped. High school kids will be going to school two days a week, closed Wednesday and taught the other two days on “the tube.”
There is a major problem here. What do both working parents or one-parent families do when they have to work?
Our governor, I understand, has advocated for this method of handling our schools this coming year. Can anyone be in favor of this? I say no way.
We have two grandsons, one in and the other entering high school this year.
Thankfully, we no longer have kids in school, but that does not alleviate concern that we have for those who are in this predicament. This is insane and very highly political.
Instead of putting the kids further behind, why don’t we test all kids entering schools, and if test is passed, allow a five-day school week, cleanup crews work the weekend to assure clean classes each week? Kids wear masks; cleanup products readily available.
I think it’s past time for the continual bull. Let’s get to work and open the schools.
One more item: school taxes. Why should we pay these taxes? How many parents want their kids back in school? And under what conditions? We are doing more harm to our children than good.
Chuck Bush
Anacortes
