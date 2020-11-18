School district administrations, staff and teachers are working hard to feed families, literally and figuratively. Recently I have read some amazing data from school districts relating to extended meal services for families in the different counties.
As a teacher at hand and on campus since August, I see this, as well. I voraciously read and listen to daily local and national news. I believe and see educators working so hard to feed students cognitively and creatively with a great education wherever we are. I am proud to say, for myself and others, we are all working extremely hard through these difficult times, and some districts go on with reduced staffing.
Tens of thousands of families with school-age children have the open opportunity to receive healthy, regular meals of breakfast and lunch five days a week. When I read these daily and weekly numbers of meals distributed on campuses and through the transportation departments, I am dumbfounded and impressed with the staff’s facilitation.
Children need food. Children need good, routine nutrition to feed their mind, body and soul at all ages.
As a teacher, I reflect on almost three months of online, creative curriculum building, disseminating assignments and exercises, home-made videos and slideshows, and two or more two-dimensional “meets” a day. It is a great time to take a deep breath and feel good and productive about teaching wherever we are. We are earnestly trying to organize and engage students along with feeding them with tenacious and constant feedback.
That said, be assured parents and students, we are so proud of you and your determination, commitments and work shifts. We are committed to keeping your amazing children strong, healthy and educated wherever we are in this ambiguous time in America.
I love school wherever we are.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
