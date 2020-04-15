America was founded by our Founding Fathers in order to create a government that was separate and apart from religion. Rather than base the government on a belief or a belief system, they chose to base it on science.
Science is based on the premise that the world is understandable and comprehensible rather than what one or more persons believe. There are basic steps in science: 1) Make an observation; 2) Ask a question; 3) Form a hypothesis or testable observation; 4) Make a prediction based on the hypothesis; 5) Test the hypothesis; and, 6) start again at #1.
This basic premise is what separates us from every other nation on Earth. It is why we call ourselves a democracy rather than a dictatorship or a theocracy or a monarchy.
Science is how we learned to master electricity and now use electric lights rather than candles. Science is how we developed trains and bridges. Science is how we put men on the moon and rovers on Mars.
When we throw aside science and go with our feelings, we begin to move away from being a democracy and toward one of the other forms of government named above.
By basing our government on science rather than beliefs, we have developed the strongest government on Earth. As we move away from science in the Trump era, we are increasingly moving toward a government based on beliefs and an autocracy based on the beliefs of the man at the top.
Believe in what you want to believe. Be aware, however, that moving our government toward a system of beliefs will destroy its strength and individuality, and make it a second-rate power such as Russia, Chile, or the other governments that are based on a belief system rather than science.
Scott Pederstuen
Marblemount
