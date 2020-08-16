It is a sad day for those who live, work or visit Seattle.
The city council under pressure from protesters just defunded the Seattle Police Department with a goal of 50%. Those who think less cops equals less crime and less victimization have no sense of reality. They are firing 100 officers who are the most diverse and well-trained portion of the department.
Interesting, just last October the council said during a budget hearing the importance of keeping the department fully staffed. Eliminating the navigator (homeless) teams, training and the specialized units is insane. Cutting training, while demanding officers receive more training on de-escalation, crisis intervention and diversity. With more cuts planned, it is obvious the council has turned its backs to SPD and responding with its own personal agendas and ideologies.
The council said cuts are a starting point of a process to "reimagine" policing. What process? Where is the strategic plan to accomplish this vision? Where are the goals that will guide them to accomplish the vision?
Why isn’t SPD allowed to provide input? Where is the collaboration with stakeholders/voters? The council members’ lack of process is reckless and dangerous and will divide their community even more. Defunding the police will fail at the cost of how many lives?
I thank the local elected and appointed leadership in our county for not responding to this political narrative. It is divisive and dangerous. With that being said, we should not give law enforcement a free pass either. Politicians and community must have open and honest dialogue with law enforcement on the issues we have read and heard in the media, including how best to help those who are in need of social services.
Finally, a message to all our local police officers, you are appreciated and supported. Our community will stand with you, and we thank you for your sacrifices.
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
