Re: Culp rally draws concern, Skagit Valley Herald (Oct. 8).
On Aug. 29, the Skagit County Republican Party hosted an illegal “gala” in violation of state COVID-19 guidelines. A number of letters to the editor protested the unlawful gathering, but local GOP candidates alibied that Republicans had a right to violate Stay Home, Stay Safe protocols. In doing so, they put politics ahead of any concern for public health.
On Oct. 1, they did it again. The Loren Culp for Governor campaign hosted a “rally” at Skagit Speedway that was attended by between 1,000 or more people.
It is hard to believe that many Skagitonians are so thoughtless. Many were probably from outside our county.
Why should anyone vote for any of the candidates who attended the events? If they are willing to violate state regulations in order to get elected reason tells us that they will be willing to violate the law in order to stay elected, and/or possibly for other nefarious reasons.
This is a matter of public safety. It should transcend politics. People belonging to both major political parties have died as a result of the pandemic. They do not deserve our votes. They’ve proven that their political ambitions trump their regard for the well-being of the rest of us.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
