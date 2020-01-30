Recently the Sedro-Woolley city attorney/supervisor gave notice he would be taking a position in Port Townsend effective April 1. Many of us remember in 2009 when these two employment positions were combined by then-Mayor Anderson and the City Council.

Though well intended, this turned out to be not very cost efficient as this employee position required more supportive staffing time of others due to the combined workload and now commands a salary for 2020 of over $147,000 while at the same time the position's “supervisor,” our elected mayor, has a salary of $28,700.

With the city growing, it is more pressing than ever to have these positions separated and better accountable for results in representing the citizens through the ballot box. 

Dennis O’Neil

Sedro-Woolley

More from this section

Load comments