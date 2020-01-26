What is a “capital levy”? It’s a property tax used to raise money that can only be used to repair school buildings, replace worn-out equipment, add classrooms, improve safety and technology, and provide the staff necessary to get the jobs done. Unlike a bond, we pay no loan interest, which saves taxpayers money.
Our district is growing, and we need more classroom space. Buildings get old and need new roofs. Heating/ventilation systems and 50-year-old boilers wear out and must be replaced by more energy-efficient equipment, which will save money on power bills. Siding needs repairs and paint, and parking lots need to be fixed. Taxpayers have not approved a bond or levy to fund repairs like this since 1995, so we have a long list.
Good maintenance can’t stop a roof from wearing out when it’s meant to last 20 years and you’ve kept it going for 30. When your maintenance people spend dozens of hours a week patching roofs and keeping the old boiler going, they don’t have enough time to do other cost-saving prevention care, making that long list of repairs even longer. We need to spend now to save later.
The state puts most of the burden of taking care of school buildings on the local community. The schools belong to us, and we are responsible for them. Safe buildings that provide a healthy environment help us educate children. Educated people earn more, need less government assistance and pay more taxes. That will reduce the tax we need to pay.
So what’s in it for you? Better citizens and ultimately lower taxes. This levy is a win-win for Sedro-Woolley.
Tim Howland
Sedro-Woolley
