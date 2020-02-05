To me, it’s a no-brainer to support Sedro-Woolley School District’s proposed capital levy.
Sedro-Woolley school taxes have actually decreased for the first time in a decade. With this additional proposed capital levy tax, the district could fix leaky roofs and siding, replace old and dysfunctional boilers, and buy portables to accommodate growth. It would even allow the schools to partner with the city to have a school resource officer.
It would pay for ever-changing technology as well as provide safety upgrades that give parents such as myself more peace of mind that our schools are as safe as possible during this time of active shooters.
People who voted no said they would support a capital levy. These are now the same people still encouraging us to vote against these high-priority projects that will keep students healthy and safe. Repairing these buildings will allow the schools to continue serving our students for many years to come. Ignoring them and kicking the can down the road will only lead to more issues with a higher price tag.
Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1 to fix Sedro-Woolley’s schools. It’s for our future. It’s for our children.
Jana Nelson
Mount Vernon
