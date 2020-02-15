The Sedro-Woolley School District’s $15 million levy is passing. There’s no doubt that repairs and replacements are needed, but so is transparency from the School Board, which keeps requiring “never-ending” money, with little to show for, it seems.
There’s a long list of items in the schools publication “Insider” that need attention in years to come. Some are sore reminders of past neglect, when, apparently more popular items got front-row seats. With this levy, stick to the plan: Do what’s most important first, and don’t waste our taxes on “bells and whistles.”
If roofs leak, boilers don’t work, bathrooms are moldy, siding is rotten and parking lots need repair, don’t spend our taxes on gym floors, high-tech computer labs, new property or a $50,000 toilet for the Cook Road Playing Field. Be accountable and don’t stash “leftovers” for pay raises. You have a $75 million budget, plus this levy money.
As there are two sides of a coin, there are two economies in town: those with more and those with less. We understand that the bonds and levies are for the good when used correctly, but when will that happen?
Instead of a flat levy rate, how about a progressive one? That way the wealthiest, who “can” afford to contribute more, do so, enabling those less fortunate to pay a smaller percentage of their limited income. Then the “bells and whistles” become affordable for all.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
