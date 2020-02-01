People should vote as they see fit and can afford.
Bonds and levies are “taxes.” Whether for six or 20 years, with or without interest, makes no difference. They’re “tax increases,” often followed by new levies and bonds (at higher rates) replacing the previous, which may create hardship for residents on limited income.
Nearly 800 families — many full-time working families, elderly and disabled, on low or fixed income — visit the local food bank every week. Forcing them to choose between paying rent, eating or paying taxes isn’t the best way to educate our children. Property owners should check their property tax statement before voting.
Claiming that Sedro-Woolley voters have “let the children down for 37 years” is an insult. The voters aren’t stingy nor have they been “denying” the children decent conditions. They’re careful, and deserve a school district that thoughtfully and carefully spends its money wisely.
Procrastination, neglect and huge pay raises aren’t good reasons for demanding more taxpayer money. Until the Sedro-Woolley School District can provide us with accurate information and records, we should be concerned about approving everything the district asks for, without a guarantee it’s being used well.
The district’s “Insider” publication claims that “only” one bond of $87.5 million failed in February 2018. The actual amount was $79.5 million and more importantly, there was a second bond for $44.5 million that failed in November that same year, which the district inaccurately claims failed in November 2019.
And why wasn’t this current $15 million repair levy on last November’s ballot?
If the School Board and district can’t be accurate in their own “Insider” publication, can we trust them to be accurate in their finances?
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
