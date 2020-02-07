It should be a no-brainer to support the Sedro-Woolley School District’s proposed $2.5 million capital levy. Sedro-Woolley school taxes have actually decreased for the first time in a decade. Even with this additional tax, we will be paying less than we did a couple years ago.
This levy is being proposed to repair a long list of items that include boilers, roofs, siding and parking lots filled with sinkholes. It’s up to those of us who live within the district to maintain our schools with local taxes. These repairs have been deferred for as long as possible, and we must now step up and fund them.
Do I like paying taxes? No. Does anyone? I doubt it. But our schools produce the students upon whon we will depend on in the future. These students are the future doctors, lawyers, teachers, plumbers, welders, carpenters, accountants, electricians, etc. for the next generation. These students deserve an educational setting free of the problems that are being addressed by this levy. We owe it to the students as well as ourselves to make sure our schools are a place conducive to learning and not a place plagued by leaking roofs, mold, failing boilers and all of the other problems that are epidemic in Sedro-Woolley schools.
It’s up to all of us to help our community’s children and do right by them. Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1.
Mike Moser
Mount Vernon
