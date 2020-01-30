Since we can’t seem to get the Sedro-Woolley community to support building a new elementary school, perhaps people will be willing to at least repair our existing facilities before they fall down around our children.

Putting off these types of projects means paying for full-scale replacements later. These buildings are old. The boilers are ancient. The roofs are patched beyond what they should be.

Watching the videos on the school district’s website makes me embarrassed that the community has let these necessities go as long as they have by failing bond after bond that would have already fixed these and saved current residents millions of dollars. We need to fix these items now. We can’t just keep letting roofs leak, pavement crumble and boilers barely function. Vote yes on Proposition 1.

Caroline Davis

Mount Vernon

