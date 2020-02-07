The money for teacher salaries comes from state levy taxes. If the Sedro-Woolley School District doesn’t get enough from the state, the difference is made up from school levies.
If the capital levy is passed, this money goes directly to the district. All the money collected must be spent on maintenance for the district buildings.
The buildings in the district are in very poor condition. What I have a problem with is how things are being prioritized.
For example: New gym floor for Cascade Middle School is on the list.
Clear Lake Elementary: One new portable to replace the one that is being used for art and music. This old portable is unsafe for staff and the kids. It should have been replaced a long time ago. But nothing is being said about the old blue building/portable behind that school. This building houses three classrooms, and you can feel the holes in the floor when you step in certain places.
Tell me what should take precedent, gym floor or student and staff safety?
Years ago, voters passed every levy and bond the district asked for. Staff would stand out on the main corners in town with signs asking for people to vote, and we did.
People are getting tired of the district being so top heavy and not spending it on our students and staff throughout the district.
Kathy Crookshank
Sedro-Woolley
