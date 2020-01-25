Reading through the Sedro-Woolley School District’s newsletter and watching the videos online made me cringe.

Are we really OK with kids going to school in these conditions? With our educators having to work in these decaying buildings? These are our children. Our friends. Our neighbors.

I don’t like taxes any more than the next person, but can’t we all see that we need to do something about these buildings now? Letting them fall down around us is just going to stack the burden on future residents more and more.

Someone paid for the buildings when we were kids. Now it’s our turn to return the favor. Vote yes on Sedro-Woolley’s capital levy.

Wendy Belanger

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments