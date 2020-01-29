I am lucky enough to have both my children attend Evergreen Elementary. I’m sure people wouldn’t think us lucky to be at a school deemed to be in a decrepit state.
But even though the roof leaks, the pipes are eroded and kids can’t drink out of the faucets, and even though my child’s classroom, like many others, has no door or window to the outside because it’s smashed between other classrooms and no real door on her classroom, we are lucky. We are surrounded by instructors and faculty who push so hard to make these children have wonderful days and rich memories — even if they have to wear coats in class because the heat doesn’t reach that classroom.
The Evergreen building is in dire need of replacement, but because of two failed bonds, now we are asking for help just to make this building and many others presentable for our students.
It’s not just Evergreen. Every school in our Sedro-Woolley School District needs help. All are struggling with leaky roofs, leaky windows, heating issues, space needs ... the list could go on.
This levy is the absolute bare minimum that needs to be done to keep our schools running. I challenge you to please vote yes on Prop 1 and ensure that all of our students have a safe environment in which to learn. Ask questions; make sure your neighbors know. Don’t let us fail or students again.
Ashlee Johnson
Sedro-Woolley
