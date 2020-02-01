Please vote yes on Proposition 1 for the Sedro-Woolley capital levy. Our entire Sedro-Woolley community, even those with no K-12 school affiliation, can benefit from new and upgraded facilities.
Better schools attract and retain top teaching talent. Sedro-Woolley School District currently has 47 National Board Certified Teachers. Better schools increase property values. Businesses and industries are more likely to locate in communities with strong schools.
In addition, our community can use school facilities for public events and programs unrelated to daily K-12 education (e.g. auditorium, cafeteria, gym and athletic field use, arts programming and ELL night classes).
Some citizens always vote no on school issues. Often they say it’s too much money. I disagree. I know our facilities committee studies the finance issues in detail. Their goal, always, is to meet the needs of our students, but also to figure out the best deal for taxpayers.
Communities are ultimately responsible for funding their public schools, and it is up to community members to decide what they want that investment to be. For those of you who are concerned about who’s watching over the money, let me reassure you that our Sedro-Woolley School Board and the facilities committee are by nature very sensitive to public opinion.
There is the story of an old man observed planting a fig tree. When asked if he expected to live long enough to consume the fruits of his labor, he replied, “I was born into a world flourishing with ready pleasures. My ancestors planted for me, and now I will plant for my children.” This upcoming school levy election presents an opportunity to decide whether we accept the wisdom of this teaching.
Robert Slabodnik
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.