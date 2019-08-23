Seeing no good in the president
I feel like I am an average American citizen.
I am a 68-year-old Caucasian. I was a small masonry contractor for most of my adult life. I’ve been married for 45 years to my wife, a teacher and high school principal for 35 years. We have three sons and daughters-in-law and six grandchildren.
What I am amazed about is that I find nearly everything Donald Trump does to be horrible. The reason that I am amazed is I can’t understand how he has people that support him.
If I feel that everything he does is horrible, how could other average Americans think that he is wonderful? You would think we would have something in common.
Eric Hanson
Guemes Island
Trump keeping his promises
As the political intellectuals have labelled the president as crazy, Nazi, racist, bully, white supremacist, fake patriot, egoist, so have they applied those labels to everyone who has voted for him.
But you must now begin to see that he has galvanized the regular working folks into a formidable voting block, because for the first time in decades, a president has actually tried to help his country.
It must irk some of you that he actually is keeping his promises to the working folks — making foreign governments deal with us in good faith, ignoring the “Saul Alinsky effect” of the media and DNC, and promoting the American people and our endeavors as laudable, honest and fair as a nation.
Somehow the media never remembers who paid for the aircraft to bring home soldiers from Iraq in 2003, who flew a young man and his family for a transplant operation that no one else would help with donations. You might ask your “humanitarian” never-Trumpers what they have done with their millions.
William LeDuc
Anacortes
Congress has no respect for life
The elite individuals in Washington, D.C.’s legislature don’t care about the heartbreaking shootings that are happening in our nation.
They are more concerned about getting re-elected and their party’s agenda.
God help them to get a conscience again and gain respect for human life. They will show their care by working together.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
