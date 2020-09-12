It’s shocking to me that public office holders and candidates for public office would completely disregard Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan just to raise money. In spite of warnings from local health officials, resistance to wearing masks and participating in large group gatherings have kept us in Phase 2 with no end in sight.
We’ve been told many times that the more closely we follow the science-based rules, the sooner schools could open, people could visit family in rest homes and businesses could open their doors. Creative community groups such as the Children’s Museum, Skagit Land Trust, and many others have figured out ways to raise funds without breaking the rules.
It feels like the GOP simply doesn’t care about lives lost, jobs lost and family-threatening illness. I don’t want to be governed by people who care so little. My votes will go to those who support the Skagit County Public Health department, Dr. Leibrand and the crew at the testing site.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.