I am voting for Tom Seguine as the most qualified and experienced candidate for Skagit Superior Court judge. He has been a licensed attorney in Washington for 33 years.
I first met Tom 17 years ago when I was a legal intern at the prosecutor’s office. He asked me to assist him on major criminal cases, including a theft case with a jury trial that lasted six weeks, resulting in convictions for those involved. We also worked on murder cases and a successful appeal together.
Tom allowed me great responsibility under his supervision, and as I gained experience, I handled my own trials in the prosecutor’s office. I am now a private practice criminal and family law attorney in Skagit County, so he and I are colleagues.
Tom’s reputation is one of a competent, pragmatic professional who strives to achieve justice whether he was serving as the elected prosecutor or now as a criminal defense and civil practice attorney. Because Tom has actually handled many of these kinds of cases, he is the best candidate equipped to oversee them as a judge.
Mariko Doerner
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.