I have known Tom Seguine for over 20 years. We met while he was a prosecutor for Skagit County and I was a police officer for Sedro-Woolley.
It was not until I became a detective that Tom and I got to work together. Tom was an excellent prosecutor who had good command of the law and wonderful courtroom demeanor. We became good friends, and I have supported him in all of his public endeavors because of his intelligence, character, honesty and work ethic.
I have been a lifelong Democrat and found it easy to support Tom because of who he is and what he stands for. I would encourage everyone, regardless of party affiliation in our current politically divided country, to consider supporting Tom with your vote for Skagit County Superior Court Judge. He has all the boxes checked and will make an excellent Superior Court judge.
Doug Salyer
Sedro Woolley
