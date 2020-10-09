I urge Skagit County voters to vote for Tom Seguine for the next Superior Court judge, and the reasons are clear.
You won’t find a more compassionate, competent and well-respected judge for the people. When my husband’s murderer confessed, Tom worked the case as Skagit County’s prosecuting attorney, and even though this was a terrible time in my life, I couldn’t have been more thankful then to have him in my corner.
He got the justice that was so greatly needed and fought hard. It was clear to me from the beginning that Tom knew and understood the law while at the same time being a great advocate for victims. At a time when we need good judges in this county who can deliver clear and concise judgment in their everyday duties, there is no other choice in my view but to vote for Tom Seguine.
Melanie Alvord
Mount Vernon
