I am a recently retired law enforcement officer who spent 35 years working in Skagit County. The last eight years I had the honor to serve as your elected sheriff. This letter is to offer my strong support for Tom Seguine as our next Superior Court judge.
I have known Tom for many years and have always found him to be open-minded and willing to listen. Even if we disagreed, we were always able to exchange thoughts in a respectful, professional manner. Tom was always smart, well reasoned and kept his word. Those are qualities we need in our public officials. In addition to having the personal integrity and temperament to make a fine judge, Tom has a vast breadth of legal experience that he would bring to the bench. His experience in both civil and criminal cases, representing both plaintiffs and defendants will allow him to "hit the ground running." Now is not the time for on-the-job training.
Skagit County is a unique and wonderful place to live. We have a legacy of fair and community-minded judges. Tom will fit right in. Please vote on Nov. 3. Our future needs your voice.
Will Reichardt
Burlington
