As your current Skagit County sheriff, I am weighing in on the judge race. I support Tom Seguine, who I have known since the early 1990s. A judge has to be balanced in life experiences and in their legal career. Being a judge is not just about making sure that one class of people is treated fairly. It’s about everyone being treated that way. The more diverse a person’s experiences over their life, the more they will appreciate diversity in general.
Tom Seguine has represented a diverse group of people in Skagit County over 30 years, first as a prosecutor and later in private practice. He has helped men, women, police, victims, criminal defendants, the rich and poor, people of color, the old and young. In representing our diverse population, he surely has developed the balanced perspective needed to ensure full, fair and appropriate access to justice in Skagit County.
Tom is the only candidate for this office with this breadth of experience in the Skagit legal system, and in our community in general. Please join me in voting for Tom for Superior Court judge.
Don McDermott
Mount Vernon
