I am writing this letter in support of Tom Seguine for Skagit County’s next Superior Court judge.
I have known Tom both personally and professionally for over 20 years. He is a good friend, an outstanding lawyer and a wonderful husband and family man.
Tom’s broad legal experience including former Skagit County prosecutor, current defense attorney, having a successful Skagit County private law practice since 2007 and success resolving thousands of criminal cases in federal and state courts makes him the perfect choice for Superior Court judge.
He has the most diverse legal experience of any other candidate and will use that to provide access to justice for all citizens.
I have always known Tom to be a man of integrity, compassion, fairness in all things with a brilliant legal mind — all attributes that will make a fine judge.
Cathy Smith
Bow
