Please join me in voting for Tom Seguine for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Tom is extremely well qualified to fill this position. He has worked in the court systems of Skagit County and Washington for over 30 years, helping thousands of Skagit citizens work through the legal process, in criminal and civil cases, on both sides. He is a well-rounded person with the skills needed to hit the ground running. Over 30 years, he has handled every kind of case that comes before a Superior Court judge.
Tom is clearly prepared to take on this very important job. Vote for someone who is fully qualified to serve as Superior Court judge.
I have known Tom personally for several years, and I know him to be an honest and caring person.
Vote for Tom Seguine on Nov. 3.
Jill Hofstrand
Anacortes
