I am voting for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Tom has represented my husband and me in a civil case in Island County. With his legal expertise, he won a judgment for us and then handled the process of collecting on that judgment. It is because of his knowledge of the court system and the procedures to resolve our case that we were able to win.
I know Tom has a lot of experience handling criminal cases because of his almost 20 years as a prosecutor.
It seems to me that the person we elect as judge should have considerable experience in both criminal and civil law.
I urge voters to vote for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge. He will serve us well with experience in both civil and criminal cases.
Alana Pizzuto
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.