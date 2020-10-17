For the past 11 years, I have had an office just down the hall from Tom Seguine. When you see someone day in and day out, you get the know the real person.
As a person, Tom has an open heart and an open mind. I have been out as a gay man since the late '70s. People in marginalized communities develop a keen sense of who is just talking the talk but not walking the walk. Tom is the real deal. In the time I have known Tom, he has without exception treated everyone he meets, whether a potential client, another attorney, the homeless person who wandered in off the street, or the gay guy down the hall, with dignity, compassion and respect.
I have appeared before all kinds of judges. Tom has the legal and personal skills that anyone could hope for in a judge. He has decades of legal experience. He has prosecuted and defended criminal cases, tried hundreds of jury trials, and handled just about every kind of case imaginable. Experience is indispensable. You don’t want your doctor or your judge learning on the job. Vote Seguine for Superior Court.
Cawood K. Bebout
Burlington
