I’ve known Tom Seguine since the early 1990s, and he’s been both a colleague and a friend.
I’m supporting Tom for Skagit County Superior Court judge. With over 30 years of legal experience, he has the right qualifications for the job.
I know Tom to be a fair and even-handed person who will treat everyone appearing before him with respect and dignity. He has a profound understanding of the legal system, having worked both sides of the fence over the course of his career. Tom’s integrity is unquestioned.
Join me in voting for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Charlie Wend
Mount Vernon
