I am writing in support of Tom Seguine for our next Skagit County Superior Court judge. Tom has decades of legal experience across multiple fields of law. I first met Tom over 20 years ago when he was working as a supervisor in the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office and I was a newly hired prosecutor. Tom was always willing to provide much appreciated advice to me in my new job. He also was always a friendly face and made time for me whenever I had any questions.
He left when Skagit County elected him to be the prosecuting attorney in 2002. When I came to the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office, I worked opposite Tom on several cases as he had become a defense attorney by that time. I found Tom to be as affable and professional as I remembered. Tom has worked as an attorney at a high level in prosecution, criminal defense, civil law and appeals. Tom has the legal experience and the life experience to understand all sides of an issue.
We need this in a judge. Please join me in voting for Tom Seguine.
Rosemary Kaholokula
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor
Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office
