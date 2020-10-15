I am writing to ask Skagit County voters to support Tom Seguine running for Superior Court judge.
I first met Tom when we were both on the Board of Directors for the Skagit YMCA. At that time, the Y was a struggling organization that needed a lot of attention and leadership. In particular, there were acute, uncomfortable management problems that had to be addressed. Tom effectively led the board at that time in that respect, eventually as board president, leading in part to the strong YMCA we have today.
I also know that Tom has been a lawyer serving Skagit County since 1990, first in prosecution and later in private practice. He has helped my family resolve issues and has always been able to answer the phone when I called about random legal questions. He is a fair, reasonable and trustworthy person who always tries to figure out what is right and what is fair. He is the candidate best prepared to take on this job.
Judy Berentson
Burlington
