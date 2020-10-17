I have known Tom Seguine for over 30 years. We first met when he was the juvenile prosecutor and I was a probation counselor with Juvenile Court Probation.
Tom always kept juvenile offenders accountable to the victims and the community, while considering the rehabilitative aspects of juvenile justice when making decisions that would affect the lives of those youths in our community.
Tom is the most qualified candidate given his many years serving as an attorney at all levels including as the elected Skagit County prosecutor. Tom has also spent many years as a defense attorney and has practiced civil litigation, which has given him a well-rounded perspective of the justice system.
I encourage you to support Tom Seguine for Skagit County Superior Court judge.
Ken Van Liew
Sedro-Woolley
