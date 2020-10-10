I am voting for Tom Seguine since he is the most qualified candidate for judge. With over 30 years devoted to his legal profession and having served as Skagit County's prosecutor, he is well rounded and experienced.
During the 35 years I have known Tom, he has served on the YMCA Board and as its president as well as being involved with other youth organizations as a volunteer. I also appreciate his commonsense approach to life.
Vote for Tom Sequine on Nov.3.
Glenn Ash
Mount Vernon
