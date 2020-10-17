Tom Seguine is my choice for Superior Court judge.
Tom is an intelligent attorney who also happens to be very nice.
I have had a business relationship with him, and he helped me with some legal affairs — a simple car accident case that somehow got complicated. He simplified it for me. He knew exactly what he was doing.
Tom's prior experience and knowledge with this kind of case was very important. That's part of the reason why I am supporting him. He is fully prepared to take on the whole job right away.
Albert Miller
Burlington
