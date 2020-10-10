As your Skagit County prosecutor, I see one group of citizens often forgotten: victims of crime.
Victims of burglary, domestic violence survivors and serious crimes such as sexual assault, or having a loved one who is killed or seriously injured deserve to be heard. A duty that prosecutors take seriously is to sit down with those victims and try to offer some solace and try to help them through our complicated system.
This year you are offered a choice, and I believe that Tom Seguine is the right choice for Superior Court judge. Tom spent many years as a prosecutor and is the only candidate who has sat with victims and listened to them tell stories about their loved ones or themselves who were victimized for no good reason. Tom is able to understand how people feel over being a victim of a crime. It is a hard thing to do but one of the most important.
Tom is the only candidate with years of experience in both the criminal and civil areas of the law. His wide experience and maturity, developed during his legal career, makes him the right choice for all of the people of Skagit County.
Richard Weyrich
Mount Vernon
