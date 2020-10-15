I’ve had the privilege/opportunity to work alongside Tom Seguine, as his secretary/staff assistant, at the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 1991-97.
Tom was deputy prosecutor in the Juvenile Court Division; also the Superior Court Criminal Felony Division, handling many cases. He was a joy to work with, and I learned much from his intelligent, professional dedication to his work.
In 1997, Tom began his work at the Whatcom County Prosecutors Office, chief criminal deputy until 2007. He then went into private practice in Mount Vernon, working in criminal and civil law, estate planning, personal injury, real estate and appeals, where he is now working.
With his impeccable experience, Tom Seguine is the perfect candidate for the Skagit County Super Court Judge position. “Vote Tom.”
Jane Nelson
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.