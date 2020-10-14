I first came to know Tom Seguine in 2002 when he became Skagit County’s elected prosecutor. I am supporting Tom for judge because he cares about victims of crime and has always done an outstanding job.
I have personally hired Tom on many occasions with favorable results. He was willing to fight to achieve justice, and he is fair and honest. This is the type of person we need to serve on the Superior Court.
Ron Rennebohm
Bow
