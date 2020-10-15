I have known Tom Seguine for over 20 years. I worked with him in a professional capacity when I was a community corrections officer at the Department of Corrections and he was a Skagit County prosecutor. I always found him to be objective and fair.
Tom is the epitome of law and justice. Voting for him for Skagit County Superior Court judge is ensuring that the courtroom will run smoothly and that the victims of crime will be treated with dignity and respect and that defendants will be treated fairly.
Tom Seguine as Skagit County Superior Court judge will ensure justice will be served for the citizens of Skagit County.
Dina Townsend
Sedro Woolley
