I am pleased to endorse and support Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge. Having known Tom for over 30 years, I can attest to his fairness and impartiality.
His judgement and attention to details are unquestionable. Tom is a courteous and balanced individual who will make a fine addition to the Superior Court bench and continue the tradition of maintaining the highest standard of justice for Skagit County.
My professional experience with Tom dates back to my position as a juvenile probation officer and director of the Juvenile Probation Department in Skagit County. He always examined the facts of a case and excelled in his ability to listen and analyze complex issues as a prosecuting attorney.
As a longtime resident of Skagit County, Tom will continue to apply his expertise in the practice of law by sorting out the facts and rendering the right decision according to the law.
Please join me in voting for Tom Seguine for Superior Court judge.
Terry Rousseau
Bow
