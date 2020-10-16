Tom Seguine is the best candidate for Skagit County Superior Court judge. He is the most qualified candidate with his years of experience in prosecution and criminal defense.
With over 30 years litigating for both sides, he is compassionate, fair, honest and goes the extra mile.
In November 2017, a friend of mine was killed when he stopped to help a disabled vehicle. Tom stepped up and helped this family on a volunteer basis. He worked tirelessly to make sure that they got the assistance they needed. Tom is absolutely the person we need as Skagit County’s next Superior Court judge.
Please vote for Tom so that he can make a difference for Skagit County.
Sheryl Carman
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.