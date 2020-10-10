Tom Seguine represented us in a difficult dispute.
Tom helped us to understand the legal system and the process that was being followed. He worked diligently on our behalf, even though we knew our case was not the biggest case in the system. It was important to us and Tom treated it that way.
I believe Tom will make an excellent Superior Court judge. He was smart and thoughtful and listened to us carefully when we explained what happened. I am sure these are qualities that a judge needs to have, so that everyone feels like they have at least had a fair shake when they go to court.
I am voting for Tom Seguine for judge. You should too.
Danielle Petitclerc
Anacortes
