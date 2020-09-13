Thank you for making the ill-conceived 400-person Republican fundraiser front-page news. And thank you for consulting the Skagit County health officer for the article; which is more than the event organizers apparently could manage, even though the party chair claims “they did the best they could do to follow public health guidelines.”
Really? In addition to omitting “Consult local health officer” on their to-do list, they also ignored state and federal guidelines against large gatherings, and they ignored prominent precedent.
In early March, Skagit County made international news with a supers-preader choir practice where 85% of the 61 people present became infected and two died. For awhile, our county was the eighth worst virus locale per capita in the world.
Six months and 191,000 American deaths later, these Skagit GOP supporters believe it’s safe to have an indoor gathering with over six times as many people.
County Health Officer Howard Leibrand stated that “this kind of gathering is disrespectful to all” impacted by the pandemic. As my dearly sainted war-refugee mother always said (who saw the worst and best of humanity): “It’s the selfish people who make trouble for everyone else.”
Clara Duff
Anacortes
