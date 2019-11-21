The proposal to sell off the Skagit County Fairgrounds and put in cheap housing developments does not seem to be a very well thought-out idea.
The fairgrounds have been a part of Skagit County for over 100 years. If the fairgrounds were sold, you would get very little money for the buildings. It seems extremely wasteful to sell the fairgrounds for just the price of the land and use taxpayer money to replace fairgrounds that were working perfectly.
The fairgrounds have many public uses other than the yearly fair that would disappear if they was sold. It was also said that $140,000 of taxpayer money would be spent to “study” tearing down the fairgrounds, etc. It seems absurd to spend $140,000 of taxpayer money and have the public see no physical benefit.
If you think that the public wants to sell the fairgrounds you should put it to the vote. I doubt that it would pass.
Bill Lannings Jr.
Sedro-Woolley
