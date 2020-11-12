I was upset when I read of the possible sale of Hospice of the Northwest to a for-profit hospice.
I have not yet needed its services but have heard many good conversations about them.
I believe that the care and services of a “company” versus a nonprofit is a no-brainer. Investors want to see profit and really don’t care about the people they would serve ... just money.
Selling Hospice of the Northwest would be a huge loss to the community, and I urge Skagit Regional Health and United General No. 304 to reject the sale.
Hospice of the Northwest has been well supported, so what’s to fix as it has been successful for years?
I don’t see it as a fix but a destruction of something good and wonderful for all when a time comes that one can receive hospice help at no cost.
One has no idea what families experience when a loved one needs help and what costs have been up to that time, not only money but the mental and emotional well-being of the caregiver.
Anabelle Mitchell
Oak Harbor
