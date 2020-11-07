I have worked for the past four years as a nurse with Hospice of the Northwest, and I can honestly say that I have never worked in a setting that has offered such a strong environment of collaboration, teamwork, unity and support.
Because of this, my co-workers and I are able to provide the people in our community with the multidisciplinary care and support they deserve at the end of their lives. Can you imagine any other time of life when care is needed more?
The news of a possible buyout by Bristol Hospice is distressing to me on many levels. While this move would likely affect me and my co-workers on a personal and professional level, it will affect the community on a much larger scale. The priority shifts from patient-centered focus to a business model. This would greatly interfere with the quality of care due to increased caseloads for nurses, social workers and spiritual-care providers. It would limit our current outreach and access to the more distant and underserved areas that Hospice of the Northwest supports.
I am aware of the financial burdens in business and healthcare, but somehow the combination of “for-profit” and “hospice” is so contradictory. Should end-of-life care be a profit venture?
Brian Ivie, CEO of Skagit Regional Health, was quoted in the Skagit Valley Herald that consideration was not a financial decision. If so, and our management has proven itself to be superior, then why?
As public hospitals (districts 1 and 304), the public’s interest should be the priority in the decision-making process. The hospital boards and commissioners need to listen and hear the public’s voice. Selling Hospice of the Northwest would not be in the best interest of the community that we serve.
Compassion, dignity, outreach, integrity, support.
Lynn Walker
Mount Vernon
